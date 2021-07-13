Siouxland sisters raise money for Adventureland trip with lemonade stand

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One local family is going to Adventureland or bust.

Tatiana Ebey and her sisters were on a mission to get to Adventureland this summer. In order to do so, they opened a lemonade stand to raise the money themselves.

Even on hot days when their parents said they should stay inside, the girls set up their stand in the White Oak Station parking lot for months and were able to raise around $900 for the trip.

The sisters’ father said he couldn’t be prouder of what they were able to accomplish.

“In time when they grow, that can help them to have another idea and to put food, and I am very very happy for them,” said Papy Ebey.

KCAU 9 gifted the family four tickets to Adventureland for the girls’ hard work.