Siouxland singers compete to perform at Battery Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Siouxlanders sung their hearts out in Sioux City Thursday night, competing for a shot at one of the biggest stages of the summer.

Singers of all ages were at the Conservatory of Music, competing for the chance to sing at the Hard Rock’s Battery Park Festival on June 15th. The winners will also get a cash prize, but every competitor got a prize of their own. Organizers say it was amazing to see so much great local talent.

“It warms my heart, it makes me feel as though we're on the right path of good things here at the Conservatory. We have offered every vocalist tonight a membership to our school and then also the invitation to come to our free vocal club," founder Gia Emory said.

The audience got to vote on their favorites from two categories, youth and adult, and signers got some great experience performing on stage in front of a live audience.