SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s hard to go wrong with flowers and candy on Valentine’s Day.

Florists and confectioners around Siouxland are working near round the clock to fill orders for Valentine’s Day. Preparation for the week begins, for many of them, months in advance. Customers can see an increase in prices for gifts this year, but Kathy Bogenrief with a Step in Thyme Florals told KCAU 9 that the orders keep coming in.

“They have gone up tremendously this year from last year, a lot different but we’re still doing the dozen roses and that kind of thing so we’re still selling but I think more people are picking them up instead of delivering them so that might be a little different,” said Bogenrief.

They are still taking orders for flowers, but Siouxlanders may not be able to get certain flowers.

While prices for flowers are seeing some increase, for the people at the Palmer’s Old Tyme Candy Shoppe, they said it’s about the same.

“So far from this year and last year, it seems pretty similar. COVID year definitely took a hit, but it looks like we’re just ramping up from that,” said Stephanie Conyers of Palmer’s Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe.

For all last-minute shoppers, both A Step in Thyme and Palmer’s Candy will be open Valentine’s Day during their normal hours.