Siouxland shoppers react to Black Friday changes during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Black Friday in 2020 won’t look anything like it has in the past.

Instead of the usual mass rush of people, stores will have mask requirements, and social distancing recommendations. Siouxland shoppers reacted to how they felt about what some people are calling “the new normal.”

“I’m kind of nervous about it, I love to go shopping, especially with my friends, especially now with my college friends, so it’s already been a pain with masks and six feet apart, so now with COVID-19, if we’re even allowed to go to some of these stores,” said Chandler Todd.

According to the website, Retail Me Not, about nine in ten Americans said they’re nervous about holiday shopping this year, but some said they’re more worried about other people not following guidelines.

“If there is something we need, we’re going to get it. You go about life and that’s the important thing, we still have to live our lives, but we have to it cautious, you know, and that’s the way life is going to be, I think, from now on,” said Mary Jorgensen.

The virus hasn’t only affected Black Friday plans but shopping in general.

“It’s changed a lot, a whole bunch. We’re pretty much homebodies that, you know, it’s a different world we live in now,” said Debra Davis.

Large stores like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy will participate in Black Friday sales, but the number of Black Friday shoppers is expected to be at an all-time low.