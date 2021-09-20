Siouxland seniors work towards protecting their identities with Shred-tastic event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland seniors are being invited to shred their private documents during a drive-through event on Friday.

The Connections Area Agency on Aging is holding their bi-annual Shred-tastic event on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow seniors and their caregivers to shred documents at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, located at 313 Cook Street.

This event is held two times a year in Sioux City to help seniors discard sensitive documents properly, which could help them avoid identity theft.

“We all need to be aware that numbers assigned to us from Medicare and Social Security, as well as bank account and credit card information are valuable and sellable commodities to many scammers. We are excited to be able to offer this service to seniors living in the Siouxland area, as we have been for more than last 10 years,” stated Event Organizer Chris Kuchta.

This shredding event is a drive-through procedure due to the pandemic, and the Connections Area Agency on Aging is asking participants to come with the documents loaded into non-returnable containers in their trunks or truck beds to avoid close contact. They also mentioned volunteers will be wearing face masks.

The agency said papers from businesses will not be accepted, and any additional information can be learned by calling 1-800-432-9209.