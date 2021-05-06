Siouxland seniors reflect on challenging year as graduation approaches

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — This time last year, many students were learning full-time from home and didn’t know when they’d be back in the classroom.

Graduation is weeks away and some Siouxland seniors said it’s been a year of growth.

“To me, it was a little bit like rough because going back from no school back to full-time, that was a tough transition,” said senior Jacob Guzman.

Guzman said on top of the challenges of prepping for college, the pandemic added on another layer.

“Everything that was going on, worried about getting the vaccine and all this outside world kind of stuff, it just made it so it was a bit more difficult to focus on the class and get things done,” said Guzman.

Guzman is not alone. Senior Alex Lasley said his year didn’t go as planned, but he took it one day at a time and finds himself closer to the finish line.

“It was pretty tough in the beginning, just transitioning. We had every other day and then we come back from Christmas break and it became full-time so just being able to have to transition to that it changed my work schedule it changed everything outside of school,” said Lasley.

Jason Craig, a counselor at South Sioux City High School, said despite everything, graduation rates are about the same.

“We have seniors that are right on track to graduate. Then we have seniors that just bring us right down to the last minute, keep us on our toes so to speak. But this year, my numbers are pretty typical of students that are graduating and students that are bringing it right down to the wire and then the students that may have to come back to finish credits either in summer time or in the fall,” said Craig.

Students said that they’re looking forward to the next chapter of their lives. Graduation for South Sioux City High School will be held in-person on May 16.