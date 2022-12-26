SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The cold weather has caused some plumbing problems for many Siouxlanders and that includes a community of senior citizens without water for days.

According to residents, on Friday evening a pipe had frozen and burst in one of the units at the Riverside Gardens Senior Apartments.

When residents tried to reach out to the property manager, there was no answer, so they resorted to calling Emergency Services who shut the water off to 12 units and it has been off ever since. Family members of the residents have brought bottled water for drinking and have had to carry water from another building in buckets so they can flush their toilets.

KCAU 9 spoke with some of the residents about the situation.

“It’s not comfotable because I’m disabled and it’s hard for me to get around and if I have to leave to go out and get water, I’m just lucky I have my boys to help me out,” said resident Gloria Semple.

“I mean they’re supposed to be taking care of us, not trying to drag us into a care facility that’s 24 hours a day. I mean, if we just had water, we’d be all right,” said Steve Jackson, another resident.

Residents said the property manager told residents that they are aware of the situation, and someone will fix the damage and restore service Tuesday, but the property manager has declined to make a public comment.