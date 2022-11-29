SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City police department has responded to 13 accidents as of 3:30 p.m. including two calls for vehicles that had slid off the road into a ditch. Two other accidents resulted in minor injuries.

With the first measurable snow of the season it’s common to hear people around talking about how they feel about the weather, KCAU spoke with some people around Siouxland about what they think of the snow.

“This morning I opened the coffee shop at 7 and had the surprise of everything being white outside so that was cool, I like the snow, I’m from brazil so it’s very different,” said Bernardo Torres.

“I hate it, I’m the opposite of him. I grew up in south Florida. It’s 80 degrees back home right now and I’m not really feeling the weather. Got me running late today,” said Damarreon Nelson.

It’s important to be warm when outside in the snow. It is important to ensure you have gloves, mittens, snow boots, a winter coat, and a scarf on if you’re heading outdoors.