SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) average 58,000 cases a year nationally.

Sioux City is seeing the virus circulate and one daycare center in Sergeant Bluff is taking proactive steps to mitigate any illness from spreading.

“We’re hearing from our community partners that they’re starting to see some influenza come through, certainly a lot of the other cold viruses as well,” said Tyler Brock of the Siouxland District Health Department.

The Siouxland District Health Deputy director said an increase in respiratory illnesses is well noticed among local health practitioners. That included Dr. Nicholas Bechtold at Family Health Care of Siouxland in Morningside.

“over the past few weeks, we’ve seen an increase in the area, just with our general pediatric population coming in. Coughs, colds, stuffy noses, common respiratory illnesses and they seem to be, you know, peaking. Which isn’t terribly uncommon this time of year,” said Dr. Bechtold.

The Building Blocks Preschool and Child Care director, Whitney Haberer, is aware of the national rise of child respiratory illnesses. That’s why her child care facilities are taking steps now to prevent an outbreak.

“This year for us specifically hasn’t really been any different than years prior. We’ve been lucky with a few amount of staff and children being sick. We’re just making sure to do those daily health checks of all of the children and the staff, just to make sure we’re really staying on top of any symptoms that are coming out,” said Haberer.

A checklist to make sure kids, staff, and classrooms are ready for a day of learning.

“And I think that is to credit our diligence of making sure we’re doing a lot of handwashing and, of both the staff and the children and doing extra cleaning measures with cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and toys,” said Haberer.

Dr. Bechtold said parents can play a major role in keeping their kids healthy.

“As always, if your child has a fever, if you’re concerned about them getting sick, it’s not exposing them to others, you know, in large groups settings. And you know, if you’re child is sick, it’s okay to kinda keep them out of play or keep them out of school. Get them checked out to prevent the spread to others,” said Dr. Bechtold.

Which is exactly what Building Blocks wants parents to do if their kids feel ill.

“We just have various sickness going on right now. Nothing really too much above the norm, but we have seen some sicknesses start to kind of show out, but we’re hopeful that we’re going to get through the sick season,” said Haberer.

Brock also said one of the primary ways we get sick and get others sick is through our hands, so it’s important to remember to wash your hands.