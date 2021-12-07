Siouxland schools team up to donate food, supplies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two Siouxland schools teamed up to help their community.

Sunnyside Elementary School students collected 7,400 items on Tuesday morning for East High School’s Food and Supply Closet.

The annual drive provides necessities for students and family members. Sunnyside Elementary student Liam Noll said it was rewarding to help other students.

“It means a lot to me because some people are just unlucky and they need the food and help for them, so it makes me feel way better that they get to have that,” Noll said.

The supplies will be ready on Wednesday for students and families to pickup.