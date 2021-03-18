Siouxland schools, students gear up for in-person graduations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Siouxlanders will soon get to watch their students physically walk across the stage and grab their diploma after a year of virtual ceremonies.

Although it won’t be the same as years past, some Siouxlanders said they’re just grateful that they can experience this tradition.

Spring graduation at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) was held completely virtual last year and although an in-person ceremony is returning, there are some changes.

“In previous traditional spring graduations, we have had all of the graduates coming and celebrating at the same time. And so as a way to maintain the safety of our students and their families and our college community as a whole, we’ve decided to break it up into three smaller ceremonies so we’re not having as many people in one room at the same time,” said WITTC Marketing Director Andrea Rohlena.

Rohlena said there will be two hours in between the smaller ceremonies.

South Sioux City High School will split their commencement ceremonies into two.

“I’m just sad that not everyone can be all together for graduation but, I mean, it’s better than nothing under the certain circumstance,” high school senior Connor Slaughter said.

“It means a lot that I can graduate in person now because it’s just the actual experience and I feel like when you graduate online, it doesn’t feel like you’re actually graduation,” high school senior Devin Penne said.

Some parents said it’s just as meaningful for them to witness.

“It’s just a crying moment you see your kid walking across the stage. It’s just something you’ll probably never see again until probably college. So, it really gets you in your heart when you see them walking across the stage,” parent Mike Penne said.

The ceremony will be held in the school’s mini dome. Each graduate can bring up to 10 guests.

“Graduation means a lot to us kids. Some people didn’t even get that last year, so we’re just really grateful,” Slaughter said.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced at both ceremonies.