The money comes from more than $500,000 being awarded to Iowa schools

Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Education along with Governor Kim Reynolds announced at least $500,000 to be awarded to 136 school districts and nonpublic schools, including some in Siouxland, for computer science lessons.

The Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund awards will prepare K-12 teachers to teach computer science with training to teach specific courses and earning in-depth university endorsements for computer science instruction, according to releases from the Governor’s office and the Iowa Department of Education.

Siouxland schools receiving part of the fund include:

Kingsley Pierson Community School District, receiving $20,500.

Newell-Fonda Community School District, receiving $5,100.

Sheldon Community School District, Receiving $7,580.

Woodbury Central Community School District $20,400.

Area Education Agencies (AEA) on the list of awarded districts, such as Northwest AEA Collaborative and Prarie Lakes AEA collaborative, have multiple Siouxland included. The full list can be viewed here.

“Through computer science, students build critical thinking, problem-solving and reasoning skills that are transferable across academic disciplines and fields,” said Director of the Iowa Department of Education Ann Lebo, “These are vital skills that students need to innovate and succeed in our interconnected, digital world. The awards announced today underscore the commitment we have to computer science education and will help more teachers build their skills in this high-demand field.”

Through Senate File 274, the fund was established to help pay for teachers’ training, and in 2020, Governor Reynolds proposed House File 2629 which would require K-12 schools to offer computer science education to all students. The release indicated the bill would start with high schools in 2022-23, and the bill was passed by legislators.

“Computer science is a basic skillset necessary for student success and an added advantage for recruitment in high-demand careers in the rapidly-changing, technology-driven workplace,” said Reynolds, “These awards equip more educators with the tools and resources needed to prepare K-12 students in computer science, giving them hands-on experience and building their knowledgebase to help attain high-quality computer science jobs once they graduate.”

The release indicated that there were 40 applications for the 2021-22 Incentive Fund and of those, 21 awards totaling $506, 084 will go to school districts, nonpublic schools, and AEA’s that created collaborative proposals to serve schools. Educators will be trained in the next six to 12 months, and recipients will report their progress after the 2021-22 school year, according to the release.