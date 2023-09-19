SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several schools in Siouxland have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.

The schools in Siouxland that are being recognized include East Elementary School in Sheldon, Iowa; Pender High School, and Pender Elementary School, both in Pender, Nebraska.

The award is based on the school’s standardized test scores where they showed either marked improvement or continued excellence, but Pender Public Schools’ Superintendant Jason Dolliver told KCAU 9 that it’s about more than just tests.

“We do our best to make sure that our kids are prepared for those, but we also prepare them for a lot of other things that are thrown their way, more importantly, the things that life throws their way. And standardized tests are just one small example of the things that we do here,” Dolliver said.

For the tri-states, there are five Iowa National Blue Ribbon schools, three in South Dakota, and four in Nebraska.

According to a release from the Department of Education, the award is intended to “affirm and validate” the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their education to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

The release states that the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools.