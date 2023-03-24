HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland schools are scrambling to comply with Iowa’s new transgender bathroom bill.

On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that prohibits transgender students from using the bathroom or facilities that align with their gender identity. Instead, they must use the bathroom that matches the sex on their birth certificate.

“I received an email-message, and she has a first-grade grandchild who is transgender, when she has gone to that school has presented as female and she’s now expected to go into the boy’s room,” said Karen Mackey, co-founder of Siouxland Pride Alliance.

The bill went into effect immediately when Gov. Reynolds signed it and now Siouxland schools are dealing with concerned parents and guardians of students who will be affected by this law.

“The only thing that we’ve done now has communicated with the students and family its affected, and then talk about the change of plans and what Governor Reynolds signed into law,” said Phil Goetstouwers, 7-12 principal at Hinton High School.

Mackey said this bill is a solution without a problem.

“And so, it’s actually going to problems for some of these children who maybe no one had realized they were transgender before. Now because they’re gonna have to wait and use a different bathroom or use a bathroom that does not align with how they present. That’s gonna cause all sorts of problems,” said Mackey.

Mackey fears this bill will put a target on transgender students.

“Putting a child, who identifies as one gender and that’s how they present, having them have to use a bathroom that does not align with that has the potential of then cueing in bullies to the fact that this is a child who is different, who is transgender,” said Mackey.

Goeststouwers said while change is difficult for many, the Hinton Community School District hopes to ensure all students are treated equally.

“You know, our students are our students meaning that we’re gonna support our students in whatever capacity is allowable,” said Goetstouwers.

The bill does allow parents to request special accommodations for their students such as using faculty or single-occupant restrooms.