Siouxland schools donate hygiene products

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Dance teams from Sergeant Bluff Luton, North, West, and Bishop Heelan High Schools donated over 1,500 hygiene products to Meet the Need, a non-profit organization that aims to give essential products to people in need.

The organization’s director, Shelly Ackerman, says she loves having a supportive community.

“It’s an awesome opportunity I think to have kids put together something on their own to give back to the people in our community,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman says the products will be distributed to over 40 local agencies next week.