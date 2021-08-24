Siouxland schools dismissing early due to heat

SIOUXLAND (KCAU) – Due to recent heat, some schools around Siouxland are letting students head home early.

MMCRU Royals

At 1:25 p.m., students will be dismissed in Remsen and Marcus. Teachers will have a PD from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Marcus, and there will be no junior high athletic practices.

Harris-Lake Park

At 1 p.m., Harris-Lake Park Elementary students will be dismissed. Middle school practices are canceled, but high school practices are still scheduled. Students that walk home are missed at 12:50, students that ride the bus are dismissed at 1 p.m. K to second grade pick up is at 12:50 p.m., and third to fifth grades pick up is at 12:55 p.m.

Highs today are projected to range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s. But due to the humidity in the area, the area is looking at a heat index in the upper-90s and around 100° for some areas.

On Monday, Hunts A+ Arts Elementary had an early dismissal due to heat.