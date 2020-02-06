Siouxland schools continue to fight the flu as the number of illnesses and deaths rises

Nebraska has been hit hardest with the flu this season. Health officials reporting 27 deaths including at least one person under the age of 18.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More than 19 million people across the country are now reported ill this season from the flu and more than 10,000 people have died after getting the virus.

Now, the Center for Disease Control is reporting the rising flu activity in the Siouxland states and so are the number of deaths from the flu.

South Dakota’s Department of Health reporting that six people have died from flu-related deaths so far.

The number is tripled in Iowa with 18 deaths reported so far in the Hawkeye State, with widespread flu activity according to the CDC.

As the flu continues to spread, local schools are left trying to keep their students healthy and in class.

All over Siouxland, there have been widespread reports of influenza. Not only is influenza affecting many workplace environments. Many schools have had to report large numbers of student absences.

“Fever, sore throat headaches, muscle aches, and fatigue,” said Teresa Copple, the South Sioux City nurse.

These are the symptoms Siouxlanders have learned to watch out for especially with 27 flu-related deaths in Nebraska.

“We know a heck of a lot about influenza we know it causes serious illnesses we know people end up in the hospitals because of a lot of cases and unfortunately we know a lot of people die from influenza,” said Tyler Brock, the deputy director at the Siouxland District Health Department.

So far, 41 schools in Nebraska have to notify the state because over 11% of their school population was out sick.

“I talked to someone yesterday who said over half their class was out because they were home with the flu so it definitely is an issue in schools,” said Angela Loock, a South Sioux City High School Teacher.

Despite the rising number of instances in schools, South Sioux City Community Schools (SSCCS) said they are one of the exceptions.

“The last couple weeks the flu cases have been decreasing,” said Copple, SSC High School nurse.

While other schools are reporting rising numbers of kids out sick with the flu, South Sioux City has been working diligently to keep their students free of influenza.

“Basically when the students stop in we just educate them telling them the number one thing that they can do to prevent the flu is hand washing,” said Copple.

“I teach a foods class we, of course, wash our hands for sanitation reasons as well as to combat flu anytime we go into the kitchen we sanitize the counters sanitize the tabletops wash our hands every time they blow our nose cough sneeze they wash their hands,” said Loock.

The Siouxland District Health Department said at this time while there are no cases of coronavirus in Siouxland, the flu is just as serious.

“The reality is that this coronavirus that is out there it’s new, it’s a little scary, but the reality is we have influenza here and influenza has caused several deaths in Iowa already this year,” said Brock.

The Siouxland Health Department said it is not too late to get a flu shot and that the peak season is still here of influenza.