Siouxland schools battle is out of DQ Blizzards fundraiser

The month of November begins the 3rd annual Battle of the Blizzards - School Edition.

Siouxland Dairy Queen annual event features various Dairy Queen Blizzards partnered to Siouxland High Schools. Parents and fans can buy the flavor associated with a school and each one will award the school 50 cents.

The winning school of the battle will also receive an additional award including a blizzard party.

The competing Blizzards are as follows:

  • East High School- Butterfinger
  • West High School- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
  • North High School- Snickers
  • Bishop Heelan- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup
  • Siouxland Christian- M&M
  • Dakota Valley- Oreo
  • Sergeant Bluff- Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough

Last year Siouxland DQ donated over $9,500 to the 7 High Schools.

