Siouxland schools battle is out of DQ Blizzards fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The month of November begins the 3rd annual Battle of the Blizzards – School Edition.

Siouxland Dairy Queen annual event features various Dairy Queen Blizzards partnered to Siouxland High Schools. Parents and fans can buy the flavor associated with a school and each one will award the school 50 cents.

The winning school of the battle will also receive an additional award including a blizzard party.

The competing Blizzards are as follows:

East High School- Butterfinger

West High School- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

North High School- Snickers

Bishop Heelan- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

Siouxland Christian- M&M

Dakota Valley- Oreo

Sergeant Bluff- Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough

Last year Siouxland DQ donated over $9,500 to the 7 High Schools.

