Siouxland schools battle is out of DQ Blizzards fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The month of November begins the 3rd annual Battle of the Blizzards – School Edition.
Siouxland Dairy Queen annual event features various Dairy Queen Blizzards partnered to Siouxland High Schools. Parents and fans can buy the flavor associated with a school and each one will award the school 50 cents.
The winning school of the battle will also receive an additional award including a blizzard party.
The competing Blizzards are as follows:
- East High School- Butterfinger
- West High School- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- North High School- Snickers
- Bishop Heelan- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup
- Siouxland Christian- M&M
- Dakota Valley- Oreo
- Sergeant Bluff- Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough
Last year Siouxland DQ donated over $9,500 to the 7 High Schools.
