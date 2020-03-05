Siouxland schools are taking precautions to keep students healthy

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Iowa health officials said on Wednesday night that they’re continuing to remind people there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

But with additional cases reported across the country, schools are stepping up their efforts to keep students healthy, including in Siouxland.

KCAU 9 spoke with a nurse who said they have a pandemic plan in place to deal with any illness or outbreak.

Judi Neswick, a South Sioux City School Nurse, said they’re doing what they normally do to keep students healthy, but they’re doing a lot more of it.

“We are obviously doing some control measures we can here at school with increased cleaning of common surfaces so that we can help prevent that being spread between people and encouraging good hand washing. We have hand sanitizer in every classroom,” Judi Neswick, said.

Neswick said school custodians are keeping busy sanitizing and wiping down surfaces in school buildings.

Sioux City Schools Associate Superintendent, Dr. Kim Buryanek, said the district is prepared to continue educating its students even in the event of an outbreak.

“If state law would allow us to make up school due to illness virtually, we would be able to do that,” Dr. Buryanek said.

Tyler Brock, with Siouxland District Health Department, said parents should start thinking about what they’ll do if classes are canceled due to an outbreak.

“What would you do if you have to work and now your child can’t go to school or can’t go to daycare because a daycare provider might be ill. Just kind of look for some alternate plans,” Brock said.

Some parents said they aren’t too concerned about the virus making its way to Siouxland. They said they’re continuing to encourage healthy habits to keep their children from getting sick.

“Washing hands is the universal protocol for everybody so that’s what I’m teaching my kids to do. Especially after school. They have to wash their hands properly and change their clothes right away,” Emma Mutia, a Siouxland parent, said.

“I’m not concerned. I work with my kids and my wife to keep washing their hands and to not touch their face and ears,” Abraham Perez, another Siouxland parent, said.

Both South Sioux City and Sioux City School Districts work closely with the Health Department to determine how to properly deal with any outbreak and have an active pandemic plan in place.