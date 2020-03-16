Siouxland schools announce closures due to Gov. Reynolds’ recommendation of closing for four weeks.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland schools are announcing closings due to Gov. Reynolds’ recommendation to close to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The schools are categorized by how long they will closed.

Schools that will be closed for one day

George-Little Rock Community Schools

We will still have regular classes Monday and Tuesday of this week to allow time for arrangements to be made. There will be no school Wednesday. — George-Little Rock (@GLRnews) March 16, 2020

Schools that will be closed for Monday

North Union Community School District

Due to the latest report from Governor Reynolds, the North Union CSD will have no school on Monday, March 16, 2020. Please watch for additional information and updates. From North Unition Community School District

Laurens Marathon Community School

Pocahontas Area Community School District

PAC schools will be closed on Monday, March 16th with more information to come.” — Pocahontas Area Comm (@PACSchools) March 16, 2020

Sioux Center Community School District

Sioux Center Schools will be closed tomorrow (March 16). The school will be sending more information tomorrow afternoon or evening. We will be doing planning to assist our students over the next 4 weeks. The governor has recommended all Iowa schools close for the next 4 weeks. From SCCSD Superintendent Gary McEldowney

Sioux Center Schools will be closed (Monday, March 16). — Sioux Center High School (@SiouxCenterHS) March 16, 2020

Sheldon School District

Sheldon Schools will have NO SCHOOL tomorrow, March 16, 2020 due to Governor Reynolds recommendation Sunday evening to close schools. Additional information will be shared tomorrow. — Sheldon Schools (@SheldonSchools) March 16, 2020

Kinglsey-Pierson Community School District

Western Christian High School

Schools that will be closed for a week

Whiting Community School District

Elk Point-Jefferson School District

The EPJ facilities are closed to all school and community events for a minimum of one week (March 16-March 22). All school events for next week are cancelled. More information regarding future events and accessibility to the facilities will be made available as those decisions are made. Thank you for your patience and understanding. From Elk Point-Jefferson School District

Harris-Lake Park Community Schools

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a press release recommending that schools be canceled in the state due to the Coronavirus. H-LP will follow the recommendation and cancel for the remainder of this week 3/16 – 3/20/2020. The Governor is holding a press conference Monday. After we have more information we will inform our community on how long we will be closed. ALL H-LP staff will need to report tomorrow from 8:00-10:00 am, we will meet in the MS/HS commons at 8:00 a.m. From Harris-Lake Park Community Schools

Schools that will be closed for two weeks

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Message from OC:

I have just been notified by the department of health that OC is ordered to close for 2 weeks effective tomorrow (Monday, March 16) We will have additional messages & information sent out tomorrow and as we are updated. Additional details will come out tomorrow. — O-C Knights (@OC_Knights) March 16, 2020

Schools that will be closed for four weeks

West Monona Community School District

Cherokee Schools

Sioux City Community School District

Future communication about the start of school will be sent at a later date after we have continued to monitor this evolving pandemic. Thank you. — Dr. Paul Gausman (@paulgausman) March 16, 2020

We continue to be committed to the safety of our students and staff. With the recognition of tonight's recommendation from the Iowa Governor, #SCCSD is canceling school effective immediately. We'll have no school for at least 4 weeks starting March 16. https://www.siouxcityschoo — Sioux City Community School District (@siouxcityschool) March 16, 2020

South O’Brien Community School District

Boyer Valley Schools

MMCRU Schools

MMCRU will be closed on Monday, March 16 and for the next 4 weeks based on Governor Reynolds' recommendation. More information will be given out as to the status of school operations in the near future. Please practice social distancing and practice healthy habits in the interim. — MMCRU Royals (@MMCRUroyals) March 16, 2020

Alta-Aurelia Schools

Unity Christian High School

The Governor of Iowa has announced that tomorrow she will hold a press conference where she will recommend all schools will be closed for 4 weeks. We are closing school tomorrow and will begin the 4 week closure. More details to follow. — Unity Christian (@UCKnights) March 16, 2020

Newell-Fonda Public Schools

Estherville Lincoln Community School District

Storm Lake Community School District

Westwood Community School District

Due to the governor's recommendation tonight the Westwood School District will be closed for the next four weeks. There will be no school tomorrow. Staff will meet tomorrow at 8 a.m. in the HS Commons. — Westwood Schools (@WCSDRebels) March 16, 2020

MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District

At approximately 8:30 this evening, Governor Reynolds announced her recommendation that schools across Iowa close for the next four weeks. As a result, MOC-Floyd Valley Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16. Please share! #mocfv — MOC-Floyd Valley CSD (@mocfvcsd) March 16, 2020

Okoboji Community Schools

At approximately 8:30 this evening, Governor Kim Reynolds announced her recommendation that schools across Iowa close for the next four weeks. As a result, Okoboji schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16th. #PioneeringPathways #EduBoji — Okoboji Schools (@OkobojiSchools) March 16, 2020

OABCIG Community School District

Schools that will be closed until further notice

Ruthven-Ayrshire Community School District

Gov. Reynolds is recommending that Iowa schools close for four weeks. Ruthven-Ayrshire Community School District will be closing Monday March 16, 2020 until further notice. A more detailed message will be posted tomorrow afternoon. From Ruthven-Asyrshire Community School District

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Emmetsburg Community School District

Gov. Reynolds is recommending that Iowa schools close for four weeks. Emmetsburg will be closing Monday March 16, 2020 until further notice. A more detailed message will be posted tomorrow afternoon. . — Emmetsburg Schools (@ehawkpride) March 16, 2020

Akron-Westfield Community School District

South Central Calhoun Community School District

SCC no school starting Mon March 16, more info to come — SCC Titans (@scc_titans) March 16, 2020

Hinton Community School District

Based on Governor Reynolds' recommendation, Hinton will not have school tomorrow (Monday, March 16) and will not open for the next 4 weeks. — Hinton School (@HintonSchool) March 16, 2020

River Valley Community School District

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools

Due to the recommendation of Governor Reynolds at 8:00 p.m. this evening, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will close beginning tomorrow, March 16 and will remain closed until further notice. All buildings are closed and there will be no school, activities or athletics for the foreseeable future. Please continue to do all the preventative measures that have been prescribed in order to take care of yourselves and those around you. We are determining our next steps based on the Governor’s advice. I will communicate again on Monday evening with everyone. God be with each of you and know of my prayers for our global community during this most difficult time. From Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools

Graettinger-Terrill Community School District

Gov. Reynolds is recommending that Iowa schools close for four weeks. Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayrshire Schools will be closing Monday March 16, 2020 until further notice. A more detailed message will be posted tomorrow afternoon. — Graettinger-Terril Community School District (@GraettingerD) March 16, 2020

Central Lyon Community School District