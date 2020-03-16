Siouxland schools announce closures due to Gov. Reynolds’ recommendation of closing for four weeks.

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland schools are announcing closings due to Gov. Reynolds’ recommendation to close to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The schools are categorized by how long they will closed.

Schools that will be closed for one day

George-Little Rock Community Schools

Schools that will be closed for Monday

North Union Community School District

Due to the latest report from Governor Reynolds, the North Union CSD will have no school on Monday, March 16, 2020.  Please watch for additional information and updates.

From North Unition Community School District

Laurens Marathon Community School

Pocahontas Area Community School District

Sioux Center Community School District

Sioux Center Schools will be closed tomorrow (March 16). 

The school will be sending more information tomorrow afternoon or evening. We will be doing planning to assist our students over the next 4 weeks. The governor has recommended all Iowa schools close for the next 4 weeks.

From SCCSD Superintendent Gary McEldowney

Sheldon School District

Kinglsey-Pierson Community School District

Western Christian High School

Schools that will be closed for a week

Whiting Community School District

Elk Point-Jefferson School District

The EPJ facilities are closed to all school and community events for a minimum of one week (March 16-March 22). All school events for next week are cancelled. More information regarding future events and accessibility to the facilities will be made available as those decisions are made. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

From Elk Point-Jefferson School District

Harris-Lake Park Community Schools

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a press release recommending that schools be canceled in the state due to the Coronavirus.  H-LP will follow the recommendation and cancel for the remainder of this week 3/16 – 3/20/2020.  The Governor is holding a press conference Monday.  After we have more information we will inform our community on how long we will be closed. 

ALL H-LP staff will need to report tomorrow from 8:00-10:00 am, we will meet in the MS/HS commons at 8:00 a.m. 

From Harris-Lake Park Community Schools

Schools that will be closed for two weeks

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Schools that will be closed for four weeks

West Monona Community School District

Cherokee Schools

Sioux City Community School District

South O’Brien Community School District

Boyer Valley Schools

MMCRU Schools

Alta-Aurelia Schools

Unity Christian High School

Newell-Fonda Public Schools

Estherville Lincoln Community School District

Storm Lake Community School District

Westwood Community School District

MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District

Okoboji Community Schools

OABCIG Community School District

Schools that will be closed until further notice

Ruthven-Ayrshire Community School District

Gov. Reynolds is recommending that Iowa schools close for four weeks. Ruthven-Ayrshire Community School District will be closing Monday March 16, 2020 until further notice. A more detailed message will be posted tomorrow afternoon.

From Ruthven-Asyrshire Community School District

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Emmetsburg Community School District

Akron-Westfield Community School District

South Central Calhoun Community School District

Hinton Community School District

River Valley Community School District

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools

Due to the recommendation of Governor Reynolds at 8:00 p.m. this evening, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will close beginning tomorrow, March 16 and will remain closed until further notice.  All buildings are closed  and there will be no school, activities or athletics for the foreseeable future.

Please continue to do all the preventative measures that have been prescribed in order to take care of yourselves and those around you.  We are determining our next steps based on the Governor’s advice.  I will communicate again on Monday evening with everyone.  God be with each of you and know of my prayers for our global community during this most difficult time. 

From Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools

Graettinger-Terrill Community School District

Central Lyon Community School District

