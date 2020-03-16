Siouxland schools announce closures due to Gov. Reynolds’ recommendation of closing for four weeks.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland schools are announcing closings due to Gov. Reynolds’ recommendation to close to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
The schools are categorized by how long they will closed.
Schools that will be closed for one day
George-Little Rock Community Schools
Schools that will be closed for Monday
North Union Community School District
Due to the latest report from Governor Reynolds, the North Union CSD will have no school on Monday, March 16, 2020. Please watch for additional information and updates.From North Unition Community School District
Laurens Marathon Community School
Pocahontas Area Community School District
Sioux Center Community School District
Sioux Center Schools will be closed tomorrow (March 16).
The school will be sending more information tomorrow afternoon or evening. We will be doing planning to assist our students over the next 4 weeks. The governor has recommended all Iowa schools close for the next 4 weeks.From SCCSD Superintendent Gary McEldowney
Sheldon School District
Kinglsey-Pierson Community School District
Western Christian High School
Schools that will be closed for a week
Whiting Community School District
Elk Point-Jefferson School District
The EPJ facilities are closed to all school and community events for a minimum of one week (March 16-March 22). All school events for next week are cancelled. More information regarding future events and accessibility to the facilities will be made available as those decisions are made. Thank you for your patience and understanding.From Elk Point-Jefferson School District
Harris-Lake Park Community Schools
Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a press release recommending that schools be canceled in the state due to the Coronavirus. H-LP will follow the recommendation and cancel for the remainder of this week 3/16 – 3/20/2020. The Governor is holding a press conference Monday. After we have more information we will inform our community on how long we will be closed.
ALL H-LP staff will need to report tomorrow from 8:00-10:00 am, we will meet in the MS/HS commons at 8:00 a.m.From Harris-Lake Park Community Schools
Schools that will be closed for two weeks
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Schools that will be closed for four weeks
West Monona Community School District
Cherokee Schools
Sioux City Community School District
South O’Brien Community School District
Boyer Valley Schools
MMCRU Schools
Alta-Aurelia Schools
Unity Christian High School
Newell-Fonda Public Schools
Estherville Lincoln Community School District
Storm Lake Community School District
Westwood Community School District
MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District
Okoboji Community Schools
OABCIG Community School District
Schools that will be closed until further notice
Ruthven-Ayrshire Community School District
Gov. Reynolds is recommending that Iowa schools close for four weeks. Ruthven-Ayrshire Community School District will be closing Monday March 16, 2020 until further notice. A more detailed message will be posted tomorrow afternoon.From Ruthven-Asyrshire Community School District
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Emmetsburg Community School District
Akron-Westfield Community School District
South Central Calhoun Community School District
Hinton Community School District
River Valley Community School District
Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools
Due to the recommendation of Governor Reynolds at 8:00 p.m. this evening, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will close beginning tomorrow, March 16 and will remain closed until further notice. All buildings are closed and there will be no school, activities or athletics for the foreseeable future.
Please continue to do all the preventative measures that have been prescribed in order to take care of yourselves and those around you. We are determining our next steps based on the Governor’s advice. I will communicate again on Monday evening with everyone. God be with each of you and know of my prayers for our global community during this most difficult time.From Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools
Graettinger-Terrill Community School District
Central Lyon Community School District