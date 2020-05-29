Siouxland school registers 100% of eligible voters

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A campaign to get 17-year old’s registered to vote has landed a Siouxland school with a first-of-its-kind state honor.

St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Storm Lake is one of 18 Iowa high schools to register at least 90% of their eligible students to vote thus earning the Carrie Chapman Catt Award.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate introduced the award as a way to draw attention to the teenagers, who are eligible to vote for the first time in the state.

Kate Swanson, a teacher at Storm Lake St. Mary’s, said the schools already encourages students to be active in politics.

“It’s a great honor and we’re really fortunate that the Secretary of the State’s office helped facilitate this and promote it in all of our high schools,” Swanson said. “It’s a normal part of our curriculum anyway to encourage participation in politics and just civic engagement, and so the kids are naturally interested to begin with.”

And it shows, St. Mary’s went far above the award standards by registering 100% of its eligible students.

