WESTSIDE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland school received an award for getting eligible students registered to vote.

According to a release, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Ar-We-Va High School on May 5.

The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. This was the highschool’s first year achieving the award.

“I’m thrilled to see so many young people at Ar-We-Va stepping up and taking the first step in the voting process by getting registered,” said Secretary Pate. “Great job by the teachers and administrators here to engage students in civics. The students in the school are showing dedication to their community by registering to vote.”

The award was presented at a school-wide assembly to students and administrators. Crawford County Deputy Auditor Megan Hanson and Crawford County Elections Deputy Amy Pieper were also in attendance.

“Ar-We-Va High School is honored to have earned the prestigious Carrie Chapman Catt Award,” said Principal Chris Peterson. “We believe that our schools should be the hub in emphasizing the importance of civics, especially voting. We are proud of the Ar-We-Va students for stepping up and registering to vote!”

The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after the famous Iowan who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box over 100 years ago.