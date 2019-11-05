Siouxland school receives the Iowa STEM Best award

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland school is receiving an award for their Industrial Trade program.

The Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn High School was one of six schools selected in Iowa to receive the Iowa STEM Best award.

They were awarded first place for engaging with local businesses to get students ready for a career in the trade industry.

There are over 150 kids that participate in the Industrial Trade course at the high school.

“Blessed to have hard-working rural Iowa kids that see value in working with their hands and what not and as you alluded to it is a time where finding people to work in the skilled trade. The kids in our program and in our high school in general value these classes and they’re going out to find a lot of success after high school because of this program,” said Matt Hansen, Industrial Trade Instructor.

The District was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Iowa STEM program.

They plan to put the funds towards improving their manufacturing program and offer robotic welding.