SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District has officially selected the principal of 7th-12th grade students in the district.

Stan De Zeeuw will officially start his role as Superintendent on July 1, 2023. During his time with the district, he has taken the lead in evaluating teachers and spent time refining the at-risk program. De Zeeuw has a degree from Wayne State College and prior to his stint at Sibley-Ocheyedan, he taught at Rock Valley Community School District.

He has also served as a member of the School Administrators of Iowa since 2019.

“I am humbled and honored to get the opportunity to lead the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District,” De Zeeuw said in a press release.

According to Board President Kyle Grimes, De Zeeuw has the full support of the members of the board and was a top choice with interviewers.

The district worked with Grundmeyer Leadership Services to conduct a search for a new superintendent.