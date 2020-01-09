Siouxland school district files petition against Woodbury County over rural road improvements

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Millions of dollars of rural road improvements in Woodbury County could be on hold.

The Sergeant Bluff School District filed a petition, claiming the plan should have been approved by voters.

The petition asks a judge to rule on the county project that borrows $10 million in bonds to finance gravel road improvements.

Supervisors also approved funding that would use increased property taxes to repay the bonds.

The petition claims the issue should have been voted on by community members, and so the board acted illegally.

Supervisor Rocky De Witt says the matter is still being sorted out.

“We already have some these roads torn up to where they’re impassable by passenger vehicles and certainly impassable by some farm equipment and semis that these ag people need to get their product too and from to market. So it’s imperative that we get these roads repaired,” said De Witt.

Woodbury County has not secured the funding to purchase the two million tons of gravel needed to improve 800 miles of roadway in the county.