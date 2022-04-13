SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — What was once seen as a nuisance in the classroom is now being harnessed to help kids learn.

With the help of a grant from the Siouxland Community Foundation, Unity Elementary School has been able to purchase Sensory Items to help kids ease their overstimulation or focus it into constructive tasks.

Some of these items include wobble chairs, leg bands and focus reset kits which students can use anytime they need them.

“Students come to us with a variety of needs. They’re very unique, very differentiated and by identifying a student that has a particular need we can provide learning in motion type tools for them at the individualized for their specific needs,” June Mikkelson said.

All 21 classrooms at Unity have one or more of these sensory items.