Siouxland Scavenger Hunt helps people ‘explore their own backyard’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many people who were hoping to get out and about in Sioux City were in for quite the treat on Sunday.

Lindsay Hindman, author of “100 Things To Do In Sioux City,” put together a special scavenger hunt for Siouxlanders to complete.

Participants were tasked with finding 30 locations around town and posted pictures to show they’ve found it for a chance of three prizes that were all provided by Downtown Partners.

Hindman, who is behind Siouxland Families Blog, said the scavenger hunt serves as a great way for people to spend time with loved ones while exploring their own backyard.

“I hope that the kids and the families all enjoy being together and doing this as a team with their family and seeing some cool Sioux City attractions and enjoying each other’s company,” Hindman said.

For more information about Siouxland Families Blog, visit their website.

Latest Local Stories