Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild to host ‘Everything Old is New Again’ Quilt Show

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A two-day quilt show is taking over the Delta Convention Center this weekend.

The Siouxland Samplers 2019 Quilt Show will be at the South Sioux City hotel Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20 from 10 am to 5 pm.

There will be a showing of winning quilts, 11 vendors setup, and a large boutique. You can purchase raffle tickets to win a homemade quilt and other small items. Bring your scissors, because there will be a sharpen station available.

Admission is $6 per day.

Teri Mevius and Kristy Lynn with Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to share a preview.