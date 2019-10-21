Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild host quilt show

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Some say sewing can mend the soul and stitch by stitch, these folks have done a lot of it.

On Sunday the Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild showed off their hard work during their bi-annual Quilt Show. The show boasted 11 vendors and 250 quilts from over 70 guild members with patterns of all kinds.

Members hope the show inspires new blood in the tradition.

” A beautiful art form and it’s important to carry this tradition to next generations to show them this is something we should keep continuing to do, it’s been around 100’s of years, there’s tons of history behind quilt making,” said Kristy Linn of Siouxland Sampler Quilt Guild.

The guild is always taking new members and they meet monthly at Redemer Lutheran Church.