Siouxland Salvation Army estimates shortfall in donations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Salvation Army is projecting a shortfall in donations.

Leaders said they are roughly $35,000 behind their goal for the 2020 kettle season, a whole $10,000 behind previous projections.

A number of factors are contributing to the shortfall, including yesterday’s severe weather.

“I think more people are shopping online, or have you know, social distancing, so maybe aren’t comfortable to come up to the kettle. But there are other ways to give and we’ll be looking to have other fundraisers throughout the year to make up for that loss, because we need those funds. They’re crucial, again, to being able to support those in need,” said Captain Chris Clarke of the Salvation Army.

Clarke said that people can still make donations by going to the Salvation Army’s website, Facebook page, or by sending a check.