Siouxland Salvation Army projecting 2020 Red Kettle Campaign shortfall of $25,000

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Salvation Army is projecting a shortfall of $25,000 in its 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.

According to leaders of the Siouxland Salvation Army said that the campaign goal for 2020 is $140,000.

Capt. April Clarke said that, even from the beginning, they knew the need was “greater than ever this year,” especially with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Siouxland community has been tremendously supportive this year despite those challenges—but our campaign is still facing this shortfall as it’s entered the final stretch,” Clarke said.

The Siouxland Salvation Army is asking the Siouxland community to make a final push of support before the kettle campaign ends Thursday at 5 p.m.

People can give at any Salvation Army kettle, or online at SiouxlandRedKettle.org. Checks can also be sent year-round to the Siouxland Salvation Army at 1415 Villa Avenue in Sioux City with the zip code 51103.

“We are so grateful for every single donation we receive—no matter how big or small,” Clarke said. “We want everyone to know that when you give, your donations stay local and help us ‘Do the Most Good’ right here in Siouxland.”

“We are so grateful for every single donation we receive—no matter how big or small,” Clarke said. “We want everyone to know that when you give, your donations stay local and help us ‘Do the Most Good’ right here in Siouxland.”