SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Salvation Army of Siouxland is opening a warming center for the next days to help those needing fighting the cold.

The Salvation Army said in a release that the center, located at 1415 Villa Avenue, will offer hot coffee, water and snacks to those who visit.

The center will open on days during winter months when the temperature or wind-chill reaches 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. It will open be available during those conditions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army said that the forecast temperatures for the week can be dangerous for man, including the elderly, the young, and those with specific medical conditions.

Organizers ask people to plan ahead when cold temperatures are forecast, especially if anyone doesn’t have access to a warm, safe place, that

For more information, people can call 712-255-8836 or click here.