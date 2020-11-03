Siouxland Salvation Army announces new Christmas-assistance sign-up procedures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland organization is trying to help kids have a normal Christmas this year.

The Salvation Army will begin taking applications from families for their annual Angel Trees program starting November 3.

Additionally, to help maximize social distancing, the Siouxland Corps has set up eight different time windows for this year’s Christmas Assistance Sign-Up event. When people call ahead to set up an appointment to sign up for Christmas assistance, they will have the option to make an appointment within any of the following time windows:

Nov. 3, 10, 17, 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov 4, 11, 18, 25 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Even before opening, organizers see the demand for the program at an all-time high.

“I feel at Christmas time, a child should not have to understand that their parents afford it, and this year, I feel everybody needs to have that joy in their life.” said Cpt. April Clarke of the Salvation Army of Siouxland.

The Salvation Army is asking families to call ahead and make an appointment and that folks wear a mask at all times.

Those signing up for Christmas assistance will receive toys and a holiday food basket in December.

Latest Stories