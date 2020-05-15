Siouxland salons and barber shops prepare to re-open

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowans will soon be able to head to the salon or barbershop for a hair cut. On Wednesday Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that hair care businesses can re-open by the end of the week.

For some hair stylists opening back up is more than turning the key and unlocking the door.

Christy Robinson is the owner of Visible Changes Salon on Singing Hills. She said the last several weeks she’s been stocking up on all the sanitizing supplies she can get her hands on.

“We had a meeting with the girls and talked about being on the same page about what we’re going to do with our clients… I think the biggest change is going to be doing hair with a mask on and our clients having a mask on,” Robinson said.

The salon has five stylists, and they will only have one client in at a time so they don’t exceed the 10-person maximum.

“Going on 29 years and it’s always been a two-to-three man shop and it still is. It could be,” Leeds Barbershop owner Duwayne Harvey said.

He said he was finally able to add onto his one-man staff until COVID-19 concerns left him a solo barber again.

“I was very fortunate to come across this gentleman to help me out. So it’s going to affect me by not having another barber in here,” Harvey added.

He said he’s having to turn away some clients for the moment since he’s cutting by appointment only. Harvey adds that in the past, his shop has been a gathering place for people.

“That part will change at least until this straightens out,” Harvey added.

He said he’ll ask clients to wait in their car until their appointment to give him time to sanitize his equipment.