Siouxland salon sending kids back to school in style with free haircuts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Getting a haircut before heading back to school is a ritual for most kids. Monday, one local business pitched in to help make it happen.

Ashton Robinson, owner of Bespoke Salon in downtown Sioux City, donated her services to help “Littles” partnering with Big Brother, Big Sister of Siouxland to provide free haircuts.

The back to school look can be very important for kids’ confidence throughout the year.

“I hope they get to walk through the school doors and have a different level of confidence then they maybe they would have if they hadn’t done this,” said Robinson.

Around 30 hair cuts were given.