Siouxland rural water system receive increased funding from Congress

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Congress passed next year’s budget, and that includes increased funding for a rural water program in Siouxland.

The Lewis and Clark Regional Water System is a non-profit providing water to areas in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

The system is one of five water projects eligible for part of the $117 million in funding.

Funding allocations will be determined by the Bureau of Reclamation sometime in January.

The Lewis and Clark Water System provides water to 15 communities with five more planned to be connected.

