Siouxland Robotics Club helps students learn about engineering, science

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local robotics team made up of 7th to 12th-grade students could return to an international competition.

“First Tech Challenge is for high school students. It’s a team of anywhere from 2 to 15 students; they come together each season to design a robot to whatever the theme is for the year for the game,” explained David Nelson with the Siouxland Robotics Club.

“So kind of the whole point of this is to get kids interested in S.T.E.M. and in the robotics technology field,” said Hannah Meehan, a member of the club.

“I had never heard of anything like this before, so when Hannah came home with the flier saying that she wanted to try this and check it out, we were all for it to have her try something new,” said Joanna Meehan, the parent of Hannah Meehan.

Nelson said the activities expose kids to S.TE.M., science, technology, engineering, and math, and it can help kids decide if they want to do something with those fields in their future careers.

“When my daughter first started, we thought she was going to go into engineering, so we tried this, and her interest changed and take some of the things that she had learned and apply it,” said Joanna Meehan.

“I really learned to work with other people better, which sounds kind of cheesy, but we have to do a lot of teamwork skills with working within our team, with other teams, and so it’s been very interesting and helpful for me,” said Hannah Meehan.

“The things that we do here, you’re not probably gonna see in school unless they join an after school team ’cause some of the schools do have this they do have F.F.L. They do have F.T.C. A lot kids don’t know about it. Some of the teams are full, so we kind of mesh everybody together,” said Nelson.