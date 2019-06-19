Siouxland Robotics Club gives STEM experience

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One major struggle for some Siouxland families is keeping their kids active during the summer break.

Siouxland kids 5th through 7th grade put their minds to work at a robotics day camp at Mater Dei Nativity Center in Sioux City. The week-long day camp is sponsored by the Siouxland Robotics Club.

The program gives kids the opportunity to learn more about STEM through programming, coding, and building robotics. This is the fifth summer the robotic camp has given kids the opportunity to build robotics through Lego space missions.

“So we made a Lego robot and were programming currently it to do different missions around a space theme, ” said participant Mackenzie Tott.

The robotics day camp will end on Friday with a presentation on those who participated in their favorite robotic mission.