SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Spring warming means Siouxland river levels are starting to rise. The Big Sioux River is looking fuller in Sioux City than it has for some time.

In fact, according to the National Weather Service, the Big Sioux is currently at 18 feet. In June of last year, the river’s depth was 14.9 feet.

Closer to Jefferson, South Dakota, the Big Sioux is recorded at 21.5 feet.

The major flood stage for both locations is 31 feet.