Siouxland restaurants remain open, for now

NORTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City restaurants and bars were ordered to close their doors to dine-in guests on Tuesday. Meanwhile, without similar restrictions in South Dakota and Nebraska, South Sioux and North Sioux businesses remain open.

Despite being fully open, some restaurant owners said they are still struggling due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I’m just worried about employees and their families in general, and what I can do to keep them on,” said Kimberly Luken, owner of Beano & Sherry’s in North Sioux City.

Luken said she’s preparing for what she sees as inevitable.

“We’re kind of in the process of stepping up and getting our head management together to kind of come up with some ideas of what we want to do because, like I said, it’s inevitable…we’re just trying to keep our employees employed as long as we can, and come up with a back-up plan,” Luken said.

At VIP Gaming Lounge, general manager Bob LaCroix said it’s business as usual.

“At this point we’re confident we’ll remain open. If the government agencies require us to close obviously we’ll comply, but for now…employees are obviously happy we’re still open providing them with jobs and income. I think people are keeping a positive attitude,” LaCroix said.

The idea of closing dine-in options isn’t the only issue some Siouxland business owners are facing.

Mayra Tapia is the owner of Mi Familia Mexican Restaurant. She said she’s already had to cut staffing hours since they limited guests to ten at a time. Tapia said any more restrictions may force them to close completely.

“We’re not sure we can even survive as a small business with just take-out orders if we completely get put on only take-out….if we have to shut down, it’s going to be a big impact for us. We’re going to have to let go all of our employees,” Tapia said.

Lupe Gonzalez owns The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill in South Sioux city. He said he hopes the community comes together to support small businesses.

“We don’t have the millions of dollars in the bank to support ourselves–let alone our employees– so just support local. We’re all doing local, we’re all doing take-out were all doing carry-out. We’ll bring it out to you, to your car, so you don’t have to leave your car,” Gonzalez said.

Restaurants and bars in South Sioux City and North Sioux City still remain fully open. Businesses across Siouxland are encouraging the public to support small businesses whether they are open for dine-in, or offering services like curbside pick-up.