Siouxland restaurants prepare for the new Star Wars release

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders of all ages will be able to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker starting Thursday night.

“It kinda bridges the generational gap between moviegoers because my parents saw the movies when they came out and then when I was younger, that’s when episodes one, two and three came out. Now, me and my parents can come back and see seven, eight, and nine, so it’s kinda cool,” Jared Amundson of Sioux City said.

When Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out in 2017, it made 220 million dollars in its U.S. debut. With so many Star Wars fans expected to be out this weekend, restaurants say they expect to be busy too.

“We’re prepared for that immediate hit because in a movie theater setting you get everybody that comes in at the same time and then leaves at the same time. It’s not periodically straggled in, so we have to make sure that we can take the hit right away and then clean up right afterwards,” said Jzar Templin the taproom manager at Marto Brewing Company.

At Marto Brewing Company, a special beer has been produced in honor of the movie.

“I’s a hazy New England style IPA. It has I believe cashmere, citra and a new experimental hop that doesn’t really have a name yet,” added Templin.

“I’ll probably eat before I go in, and of course, I have to have my popcorn. So, I’ll have popcorn and pop when I go in,” mentioned James Labarge of Sioux City.

The Rise of Skywalker is a blockbuster release that is sure to drive business and hopefully answers decades-old questions about one of the most successful stories in cinematic history.

“I’ve been waiting to see it for a long time. I’ve been watching the trailers on Facebook and everything else,” Labarge said.

The first showing will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. at both Sioux City theatres.