SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day will take place on consecutive days for the first time ever this weekend.

Cesar Delona, the owner of La Isla Restaurant in South Sioux City, said the preparation for these events has been difficult with rising costs.

“They go up crazy,” Delona said. “They’re super expensive right now and this is one of the issues we have. We have to fight with our distributor to get the better prices, but it’s hard.”

Delona said waiting on goods to arrive has also been problematic.

“The shipping is hard for us because we are in the middle of the US and we got difficulties to get our fresh seafood from the ocean through here, but we got it here,” Delona said.

Aaron Gonzalez, the owner of The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill, said staffing is a top priority as the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day get closer.

“Our main thing is just making sure we’re fully staffed,” Gonzalez said. “It gets packed in here, so expect every table to be used up and just everybody’s got to be on point. We got to have our bartenders doing drinks and our servers being on time.”