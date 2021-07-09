Siouxland restaurants look to stay afloat amidst worker shortage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s been a constant theme as the pandemic winds down: certain industries, including restaurants, have lost workers, and some are gone for good.

With nearly half of Iowans fully vaccinated, more and more are returning to their favorite place for a nice meal to eat, such as Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant, celebrating 25 years of service this summer. But, when they return to that favorite restaurant, they may be noticing operations running a little bit differently.

Leah Brockway, manager of Johnnie Mars, said she’s grateful for her loyal staff, who came back to work after pandemic restrictions lightened. Now, it’s about getting back to normal.

“We’re back to full capacity, we do, we haven’t brought in all of our tables and chairs yet, but they’re, we’re working on it. We built partitions behind me, we built partitions up by each booth to kind of help with the distancing,” said Brockway.

They’re doing well compared to the norm for local restaurants these days. Rebos manager John Sexton talked about the added workload his staff has taken on as more customers begin to dine out once again.

“I mean, we are understaffed a little bit, so as it’s a steady increase instead of a giant rush, I’m happy for that because that puts less pressure on my servers and my cooks in the back,” said Sexton.

A recent Iowa Restaurant Association survey said that 80 percent of owners said their business is understaffed and more than half say they’re not returning to full capacity because of the lack of workers.

Brockway explained why some may be struggling to find help.

“Our 50 percent of our restaurant is a good portion of customers that you miss out on, so being able to staff the amount of employees we need to keep everything going is very difficult. So I can imagine other restaurants feeling the same thing and hurt the same way,” said Brockway.

More importantly, keeping the customer satisfied.

“If we have to go on a wait, that we do it sooner than later, versus allowing it to get completely backed up, and then we have the kitchen getting backed up, which then hurts the overall service for our customers,” said Brockway.