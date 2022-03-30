SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Beef Industry Council has announced the top 10 for Iowa’s Best Burger contest, and a Siouxland business has made the list.

According to a release from the Iowa Beef Industry Council, Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Sac City is among the best places to get a burger in Iowa.

Photo courtesy of Iowa Beef Industry Council

The release indicated that Iowans went online and submitted nominations between February 14 and March 14, and the number of votes determined the 2022 top ten restaurants.

To qualify, the burger has to be made with a 100% real beef patty served on a bun or bread product and may include any combination of condiments, cheese, or toppings.

“In total, we had more than 5,400 votes from 265 cities and towns across Iowa,” said Director of Marketing for the Iowa Beef Industry Council Kylie Peterson, “This year’s top ten restaurants are award-winning worthy, but are only a few of the many restaurants in Iowa that do an outstanding job of promoting and serving our beef products to their customers on behalf of Iowa’s beef farmers.”

The release stated a panel of anonymous judges will be visiting each of the restaurants on the top ten list, they will be judging the burgers based on taste, appearance, and proper doneness at 160 degrees Fahrenheit. After the judge’s comments and scores have been recorded, the winner will be announced on May 3 as a kick-off for May Beef Month.

“Iowa cattle producers work tirelessly to provide high-quality beef to consumers across the state, country, and globe,” said Iowa Cattlemen’s Association President Bob Noble, “We are proud to support the Best Burger contest, and would like to congratulate the Top Ten, who serve 100% real beef. We thank you for serving our product and bringing out the best of beef.”

Photo courtesy of Iowa Beef Industry Council

The release stated that eight of the top ten restaurants are new qualifiers including Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, returning qualifiers include Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill of Wilton and Foodie Garage Eatery of Dubuque.

Top Ten List: