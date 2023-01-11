SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. State and local officials hope to further the understanding in order to prevent the crime.

The state of Iowa has several programs aimed at helping human trafficking victims, as well as local resources in Sioux City.

“I think a lot of people think that it doesn’t happen here, but it happens in all communities,” said Bernadette Rixner, outreach coordinator for the Siouxland Coalition Against Trafficking.

The U.S. State Department estimates that roughly 15,000 to 18,000 people are trafficked each year.

“Here in Woodbury County, the cases that we’ve had have been one person acting individually. We’ve had several cases of that where we charged people with either enticing a minor or exploitation of a minor,” said Sergeant Thomas Gill, community policing sergeant for the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD).

While many people associate human trafficking with kidnapping, that is rarely the case.

“Some human trafficking victims are victims of familial trafficking. This is what the family does to pay the rent during the month. You know, they will sell one of their kids to someone,” said Rixner.

“We’ve recently had a case where a male party from San Antonio, Texas, was talking to a 13-year-old boy online through gaming. He came up here to Sioux City from San Antonio, met with the boy, started buying him things, giving him cash and I think it was the boy’s parents that finally found out about it, and we were able to track this guy down and arrest him,” said Sgt. Gill.

According to the United Nations, only about 1 out of 100 people are rescued from human trafficking. However, that statistic is slowly improving through the actions of anti-trafficking programs and survivors.

“One of the good things that’s happening in the area for human trafficking is there are more and more survivors, and they’re speaking up, and they are talking about what they’ve experienced and trying to prevent it,” said Rixner.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, contact local authorities and if you’re a victim of trafficking, you can call or text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.