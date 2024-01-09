SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Residents in Sioux City and the Siouxland area woke up to piles of snow. Although that means spending time cleaning the driveway and sidewalk, some people made the most of the snow day.

“Best thing, yesterday I looked out the window and saw the snow,” Sioux City resident Marcia Wenberg said. “It was coming down, it was so beautiful and I said to my husband ‘I am so grateful I’m retired.’ Because we knew we’d have all day to scoop snow.”

“We were going sledding. I thought I was going to have a million trillion snow days,” Sioux City kids Journey and Zoey said.

“This is the downside of having a big driveway,” Sioux City resident Dave Wenberg said. “That is, having to do all of the shoveling, and I think we measured 13 inches.”

“My car is currently covered in all of this snow,” Sioux City resident Dallas Drenth said. “I’m trying to get to work at the moment.”

“Dave is a car guy and he always wanted to have a runway for a driveway,” Marcia Wenberg said. “It’s great in the summer, but man, at this time of the year it’s unbelievable. But we haven’t had a big snow like this for quite a while.”

“I’m from California and we moved here two years ago,” resident Jorge said. “This is the most snow that we have seen.”

“Well it’s not quite wet enough for making snowmen,” Marcia Wenberg said, “or else we probably would have made one for the grandkids just for something. We had to take a selfie and we were going to send that to the kids up in Minnesota because I think we had more snow down here than Minnesota.”

“Two years ago when I got a snow blower for Christmas,” she said, “I thought ‘what in the world is this about’ but best thing he ever got me because we can get it kind of out of here in no time.”