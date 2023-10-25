SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Representatives from both Iowa and Nebraska have spoken out about the newly elected speaker of the house. Meanwhile, our Washington D.C. Bureau caught up with South Dakota representative Dusty Johnson on Capitol Hill after the vote.

Dusty states that the house has a lot of work that needs to be done now that Mike Johnson has been elected as speaker of the house.

“I have full confidence that, under speaker Johnson, we will continue to uphold our commitment to America and deliver for our families, farmers, main street businesses, and rural communities,” Congressman Randy Feenstra said.

Nebraska representative Adrian Smith also released a statement today.

“I’ve known Mike Johnson to be a sincere, capable, and humble leader under his leadership I look forward to all we can accomplish to get our country back on track,” Smith said.