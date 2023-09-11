SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Just across the street from Siouxland Freedom Park, residents gathered to witness the burning of retired flags to honor the lives lost as a result of 9/11.

The American Legion and VFW posts from around Sioux City conducted the dignified retirement and disposal of 2,500 American flags.

The ceremony began with speeches and prayers to remember the lives lost during the September 11 attacks. Then, the colors were presented by the Air Force ROTC from Sioux City. Finally, taps were performed as fire rescue departments conducted the flag burning.

Siouxland Freedom Park Board Member Marty Hogan told KCAU 9 how all those flags were collected for tonight’s ceremony.

“You’re retiring the flags that have been in service over the year. They’re collected by the Boy Scouts, everybody, and they’re all brought into the legion. There’s a drop-off point at every legion,” said Hogan “There’s several in the few other government buildings around town and this is a culmination of all the collections and everything else that comes right out here and they retire the flags with dignity.”

More than 100 people were in attendance for the near-hour-long ceremony.