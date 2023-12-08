SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Regional Transportation Planning Association (SRTPA) is in the process of developing the draft 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan.

The 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan is a tool for developing safe and efficient transportation improvements in the region for the next 25 years. Improvements cover all modes of transportation including public transit, bicycle and pedestrian travel, rail, air service, and street and highways.

The SRTPA planning region includes Cherokee County, Ida County, Monona County, Plymouth

County, and the rural portions of Woodbury County, excluding the City of Sioux City and the

City of Sergeant Bluff.

SIMPCO is looking for public input and encourages community members to fill out a survey to contribute their comments between December 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

SIMPCO will also be conducting focus groups with residents throughout the region to gather feedback about desired changes and needed improvements in the transportation system.

If interested in participating in a focus group, contact Corinne Erickson, Regional Planner at corinne@simpco.org.