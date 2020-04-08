Siouxland Regional Transit System reducing services due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The full-service transportation company, Siouxland Regional Transit System (SRTS), announced that it will be reducing its services significantly due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

SRTS said in a Wednesday release that they will ‘cease to provide the general public transportation’ in each of the six counties they serve starting Friday, April 10.

SRTS will continue to provide previously established dialysis trips and a few medical trips. All passengers will be required to wear a face mask or face covering while riding.

SRTS also announced they will be closing their administrative office on April 10 to the public and all non-essential personnel.

The SRTS Board of Directors and Executive Management made this decision after extensive discussion and evaluation of the circumstances, noting ridership has been reduced by over 80% and revenue has equally fallen.

They said they hoped to continue serving the transit depended public as long as they could, however, the delicate balance of protecting the community, passengers they serve, and their drivers resulted in their choice. SRTS said it looks forward to being back as soon as possible.

They would like to let the public know they can watch their website and your local news media for updates on their return.

SRTS is a division of SIMPCO that provides public transportation throughout counties of Cherokee, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Woodbury in Iowa and southern Union County in South Dakota.

For more information, contact SRTS at 712-279-6919 or 1-800-881-2076, or you can visit their website by clicking here.

